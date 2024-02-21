Indonesia’s Lion Group has extended its engine MRO contract with ST Engineering for a further five years.

The agreement, signed on 21 February, covers the airline group’s CFM56-7B engines, which power the Boeing 737NG-family aircraft operated by its Lion Air, Batik Air, Batik Air Malaysia and Thai Lion Air units. ST Engineering will also provide engine wash services for the group.

According to Cirium fleets data, the group has over 140 737NG aircraft across the four airline units.

The latest agreement is an extension of a contract dating from May 2020, says ST Engineering.

“In a move aimed at ensuring top-notch engine maintenance for its diverse fleet, Lion Air Group, Indonesia’s leading airline group, has chosen to extend its long-lasting partnership with ST Engineering due to its continuous outstanding reputation, state-of-the-art facilities and expertise in the aviation industry throughout the years,” says Dennis Kirana, assistant director at Lion Group MRO unit Batam Aero Technic.