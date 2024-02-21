Indonesia’s Lion Group has extended its engine MRO contract with ST Engineering for a further five years. 

The agreement, signed on 21 February, covers the airline group’s CFM56-7B engines, which power the Boeing 737NG-family aircraft operated by its Lion Air, Batik Air, Batik Air Malaysia and Thai Lion Air units. ST Engineering will also provide engine wash services for the group. 

Lion_Air_Boeing_737-8GP;_@CGK_2014_(14622211887)

Source: Wikimedia Commons

According to Cirium fleets data, the group has over 140 737NG aircraft across the four airline units. 

The latest agreement is an extension of a contract dating from May 2020, says ST Engineering. 

“In a move aimed at ensuring top-notch engine maintenance for its diverse fleet, Lion Air Group, Indonesia’s leading airline group, has chosen to extend its long-lasting partnership with ST Engineering due to its continuous outstanding reputation, state-of-the-art facilities and expertise in the aviation industry throughout the years,” says Dennis Kirana, assistant director at Lion Group MRO unit Batam Aero Technic. 

