Aer Lingus is to begin seasonal flights from Dublin to Las Vegas this winter, running until after the end of the Easter holiday in late April.

The Irish carrier will serve the route thrice weekly using Airbus A330-300s. It marks the first time Aer Lingus has operated to Las Vegas directly.

Aer Lingus chief executive Lynne Embleton says: ”Aer Lingus is bringing this iconic destination to customers seeking an escape to the winter sun.

“In addition to the warm climate, Las Vegas is renowned for being one of the greatest entertainment capitals in the world, famous for its shows, concerts, sports events and natural wonders. It is a long-held ambition of ours to fly to Las Vegas. The launch of this new Aer Lingus route is a significant moment for us and our customers.’’

Earlier this month, the IAG carrier bolstered its US network from Dublin by launching first flights to Denver, having reinstated its service to Minneapolis at the end of April.