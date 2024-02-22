American Airlines will become the only US carrier to connect New York and Tokyo when it launches daily flights to the Japanese city in June.

The addition to the Fort Worth-based carrier’s schedule comes a week after US authorities approved the route linking John F Kennedy International airport and Tokyo Haneda airport, the airline said on 22 February.

“American looks forward to launching flights between JFK and [Haneda] this summer,” Brian Znotins, American’s senior vice-president of network and schedule planning, says. “This new service will complement flights offered by our joint business partner, Japan Airlines, giving more ways for our customers travel between the US and Japan.”

Japan Airlines, American’s OneWorld network partner, already connects the two airports twice daily.

American says it will operate the flight with Boeing 777-200s. It will be American’s fourth daily nonstop flight to Haneda. The others connections are from Dallas-Fort Worth, and two daily flights from Los Angeles.

“The joint business partnership between American and Japan Airlines will offer customers up to 17 daily flights between the continental United States and Japan next summer, including 10 daily flights to Haneda,” American adds.