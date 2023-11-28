Luis Felipe de Oliveira is to step down as director general of Airports Council International (ACI) World at the end of next year.

Formerly executive director of the Latin American and Caribbean airline association ALTA, de Oliveira took the helm of ACI in June 2020 in the early days of the global pandemic. He is stepping down from leading the Montreal-based global airport association after expressing his desire to return to Europe with his family.

“Leading ACI World as director general over the past four years has been a great honour,” says de Oliveira. “It is with a heavy heart that I announce my departure, but with a sense of accomplishment and gratitude to the organisation. As I reflect on my next professional chapter with my family, I’m filled with optimism and drive to tackle new challenges.”

Among de Oliveira’s achievements, ACI World points to his fortifying of the financial foundations of the association, implementing a clear information technology roadmap to ensure its readiness for the future, as well as enhancing ”the authority and visibility” of airports in the aviation sector.

Oman Airports chief executive and ACI World chair Sheik Aimen Al Hosni says: ”Over the past years, his leadership and camaraderie have been pivotal to our achievements at ACI World.”