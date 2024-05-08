Frontier Airlines has revived its codeshare partnership with Mexican ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) Volaris in a move that both carriers believe will expand their respective horizons.

Denver-based Frontier said on 8 May that its customers can now book tickets under the codeshare arrangement on flights between Mexico and the USA that depart on and after 16 May.

”Frontier customers will be able to book both nonstop Volaris and connecting Frontier/Volaris itineraries, depending on route availability,” the carrier says.

Chief executive Barry Biffle says Frontier is “thrilled to resume codesharing with Volaris, which will provide Frontier customers the ability to easily and conveniently book travel to a huge array of exciting destinations in Mexico”.

Based in Mexico City, Volaris flies to such popular vacation destinations as Cancun, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta, among others. It flies to 44 cities in Mexico and 29 in the USA.

The pair of ULCCs first formed a codeshare partnership in 2018, and Volaris has kept the agreement active ever since.

But the Federal Aviation Administration downgraded Mexico’s safety status to Category 2 from Category 1 in May 2021, hindering US airlines’ ability to market and sell tickets on Mexican carriers via codeshares. Mexico regained its category 1 safety status with the FAA in September 2023.

“We are very excited with Frontier Airlines’ reignition of our codeshare partnership,” says Enrique Beltranena, Volaris chief executive.

Notably, the US government recently approved Frontier to use “Frontera” – which means “border” in Spanish – as a new trade name.