Frontier Airlines is planning to open a crew base at Luis Munoz Marin International airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico starting this Northern Hemisphere summer.

The Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) said on 17 January that the base will support 90 pilots and 200 flight attendants within its first year of operations. The base will open in June.

Frontier has more than doubled its seat capacity to the US island territory since 2019 and now operates to 14 cities from San Juan. It claims to be “the fastest-growing airline in Puerto Rico”.

The carrier also flies to the Puerto Rican cities of Aguadilla and Ponce. Its base in San Juan will be Frontier’s 13th, including a trio of bases in the Midwestern USA – in Chicago, Cleveland and Cincinnati – that it plans to open in the spring.

The base at Cleveland Hopkins International airport alone will employ more than 400 people – 110 pilots, 250 flight attendants and 50 maintenance technicians.

Frontier also maintains crew bases in Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Miami, Las Vegas, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Tampa.