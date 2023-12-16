Lufthansa Group carriers are set to resume flights to Israel next month, three months after suspending services amid hostilities in the region.

Lufthansa will itself begin four weekly flights to Tel Aviv from Frankfurt and three services a week from Munich as of 8 January. Sister carrier Austrian Airlines will add back eight weekly flights to the Israeli city from Vienna, while Swiss will serve Tel Aviv five times a week from Zurich.

The 20 weekly flights account for around 30% of its regular schedule to the city.

International airlines pulled services to Tel Aviv following the outbreak of war between Israel and the Gaza-based militant group Hamas in October.

Lufthansa says its continues to monitor the security situation in Israel closely and is in close contact with the local and international authorities. ”Possible flight schedule adjustments must be expected due to changing conditions,” it adds.