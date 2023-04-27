Lufthansa is to begin services this winter to Bangalore in India, part of an expansion of its operations from Munich which will also see it deploy its returned Airbus A380s on flights to Bangkok and Los Angeles from the German city.

The Star Alliance carrier will begin thrice-weekly flights from Munich to Bangalore this winter using A350 widebodies. It will mark a third Indian destination for the German carrier from its Bavarian hub, adding to existing A350 services to Delhi and Mumbai.

Lufthansa also flies to Bangalore from Frankfurt, alongside services to Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai from the German city. The carrier also plans to restore a fifth Indian route, Hyderabad, from Frankfurt this winter. Cirium schedules data shows Lufthansa last served Hyderabad from Frankfurt in 2011.

The Star Alliance carrier has also identified Thai capital Bangkok and Los Angeles as routes on which it will deploy its returning A380 super-jumbos. Lufthansa withdrew the ultra-large aircraft from service when the pandemic hit and its return had seemed unlikely until capacity challenges hit.

Lufthansa is looking to bring back up to six of A380s, the first of which are being are deployed on its Munich services to Boston from the start of June, and New York JFK from 4 July.

The carrier today says it will from 5 October redeploy A380s on its daily Munich-Los Angeles flights. Lufthansa will follow this from the start of the winter season on 28 October, operating double-deckers on its Munich-Bangkok service for the first time. This will increase seat capacity by 75% over the A350s currently used and include eights seats in first class, 78 in business class and 52 in premium economy.