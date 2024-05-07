With plans to step up flying in support of mining activity in Nunavut, Canadian charter carrier Nolinor Aviation is establishing a secondary base in Edmonton.

The Montreal-headquartered airline said on 7 May that the Edmonton base will open next month with the intention of expanding “operational reach in Western Canada” and providing direct service to mining projects in Nunavut.

One of Nolinor’s Boeing 737-200s will be positioned in Edmonton. It will provide both passenger and cargo transportation.

”By eliminating the necessity for technical stops, our direct service enhances our cargo capabilities and significantly augments our service portfolio for the entire region,” says Marco Prud’Homme, Nolinor’s chief executive. ”This direct approach not only promises time savings but also amplifies our capacity to transport an increased volume of passengers and cargo to operational sites.”

Nolinor says it is courting multiple mining companies in Northern Canada, building off its presence in Yellowknife, where it has based northern cargo operations for more than a decade.

The company recently bumped its pay rates for 737 captains, with increases ranging from 25 to 40%. Nolinor called the increases “the most generous among companies operating in northern Canada”.

Nolinor operates a fleet of 737-200s, -300s and -400s, all of which are older variants.

The carrier has recently been reinforcing its fleet for operations in austere operating environments. In February, Nolinor reintroduced a refurbished 737-200 optimised for gravel runways. That jet – the oldest 737 in operation – originally entered service 50 years ago, according to Cirium fleets data.

Nolinor introduced last month its first Boeing 737-400 with an update of its distinctive blue, white and gold livery. That jet has been re-purposed from Nolinor’s leisure-oriented brand OWG – which stands for “off we go” – and will also fly mostly in support of Canada’s mining industry.