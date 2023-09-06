Scandinavian long-haul, low-cost carrier Norse Atlantic Airways is to launch flights from Paris Charles de Gaulle to Los Angeles – its third US destination from the French capital.

Boeing 787-operator Norse launched flights in 2022, linking an increasing number of European cities to mostly North American destinations.

Norse opened its first Paris service, a daily flight to New York JFK, in March. It will add Miami flights this winter and will from the start of May 2024 begin services to Los Angeles International airport.

It will serve Los Angeles six times a week using Boeing Dreamliners. Chief executive Bjorn Tore Larsen says: “We are pleased to introduce this new direct route, connecting two of the world’s most vibrant and culturally rich cities.”

It marks Norse taking on another route formerly operated by Norwegian, prior to the pulling of its long-haul operations in 2020. Cirium schedules data shows Air France is the main operator on the route, together with its alliance partner Delta Air Lines.

Norse last month said it expects to turn in its first quarterly profit over the summer months. The carrier has 15 Boeing 787s – of which 10 will be flying directly for the carrier, with the other five subleased.