Canadian regional carrier Porter Airlines is further expanding westward with a new transcontinental route from Ottawa to Vancouver starting 26 July.

To be operated with Porter’s growing fleet of 132-seat Embraer 195-E2s, the new route will provide ”another way to travel between Porter’s extensive regional Eastern Canada network and British Columbia”, the Toronto-based carrier said on 8 May.

It is the carrier’s first direct route from Ottawa to western Canada.

“Ottawa is positioned as a critical part of Porter’s growing North American network,” says Kevin Jackson, executive vice-president and chief commercial officer of Porter Airlines. “We will continue building our presence in Ottawa and providing a superior level of service and travel options for economy travellers.”

As configured by Porter, the E195-E2s have a two-by-two seating configuration with “no middle seat”, the company says.

In December 2022, Porter took delivery of its first two E195-E2s, an aircraft that has allowed the carrier’s network to expand to western Canada. In recent months, Porter has launched flights from Toronto Pearson International airport to Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

Porter plans to operate five daily round-trip flights between Toronto and Vancouver during August 2023.

“Travellers can count on even more flights being added to these markets, as well as entirely new destinations being announced in the coming months,” Jackson says.

Porter is currently operating nine E195-E2s and 29 De Havilland Dash 8-400s, according to Cirium fleets data.

The carrier has firm orders for 41 additional E195-E2s and purchase rights for 50 more, for a total list-price value of $7.38 billion.