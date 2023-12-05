Entering a new phase of its ongoing North American expansion, Porter Airlines plans to launch flights from Montreal to Western Canada next year with its growing fleet of Embraer 195-E2s.

The Toronto-based carrier disclosed on 4 December that it would kick off daily round-trip flights from Montreal to Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver starting in April and May, complementing its existing service to those cities from Toronto and Ottawa.

“Montreal has been an important part of Porter’s network since 2006, and our presence continues to grow,” says Kevin Jackson, the carrier’s chief commercial officer. ”We’re building out [Montreal-Trudeau International airport] with popular destinations and strategic partnerships, so travellers can connect coast-to-coast.”

The expansion will further connect Porter’s extensive regional network in Eastern Canada to major West Coast hubs, the airline says. It will also increase the flow of domestic air travellers feeding into Montreal-based partner airline Air Transat’s international network, which covers an increasing number of cities in the Caribbean, Europe and Africa.

Air Transat and Porter recently announced a joint venture aimed at competing with Air Canada and WestJet. The airlines will coordinate flight schedules and routes in a combined effort to expand their respective networks.

As with all of its new and planned transcontinental routes in Canada and the USA, Porter plans on operating the flights from Montreal with its E195-E2s.

Currently flying 24 of 132-seat narrowbody jets, Porter holds unfilled orders for a further 51 of the type and options for 25 more.