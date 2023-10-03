Canada’s Porter Airlines plans to launch its first flights to California early next year as part of an ongoing expansion to the USA.

The carrier said on 3 October that it will begin operating daily flights from Toronto Pearson International airport to Los Angeles on 16 January, and daily flights from Toronto to San Francisco on 25 January. Both round-trip routes will be operated with Porter’s growing fleet of Embraer 195-E2s, which seat 132 passengers in a two-by-two configuration.

“Porter’s onboard experience focuses on providing economy travellers with service that is unmatched by any carrier in North America,” says Kevin Jackson, Porter’s chief commercial officer. “Our arrival in California will be welcomed by those looking for a new way to travel between the west coast and Canada.”

The new California routes follow Porter’s recent announcement that it will launch its first flights to the USA, with plans to operate seven new routes to five Florida cities starting in November and December.

The routes include Toronto to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Miami, Orlando and Tampa, and Ottawa International airport to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. All of those round-trip flights will be operated once daily.

After accepting delivery of the first two of its 50-strong order of E195-E2s in December, Porter has expanded its network westward across Canada and now to the USA thanks to the type’s six hours of range.

Cirium fleets data show that Porter is currently operating 20 E195-E2s in addition to 29 De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400s.

The carrier touts the E195-E2’s efficiency gains relative to older narrowbody jets. “It has the lowest fuel consumption per seat and per trip among 120- to 150-seat aircraft and is the quietest single-aisle jet flying today,” it says.

Porter is likely to announce more warm-weather destinations in the USA this winter and is eyeing further possibilities in Mexico and the Caribbean.