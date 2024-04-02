American Airlines’ regional subsidiary PSA Airlines opened on 1 April a maintenance base at Dallas-Fort Worth International airport, the carrier’s ninth such base in the USA.

The Dayton, Ohio-headquartered regional airline says that the base will function as a line-maintenance operation and further its support of American’s network.

”The opening of Dallas will make immediate positive impacts to our portfolio of flying for American Airlines, as well as bring our maintenance efforts in Dallas in-house, allowing us to work more quickly and efficiently on aircraft,” says Richard Ugarte, PSA’s vice-president of maintenance and engineering.

PSA does not have a permanent home yet at Dallas-Forth Worth, as it will be located initially in Terminal E due to construction. Once the work is completed, PSA’s maintenance facility will move into Terminal B.

The carrier also has maintenance bases in cities across the southeast and Midwest USA, including Akron, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dayton, Greenville, Pensacola and Savannah. The facilities support a network that includes nearly 100 domestic destinations and some 600 daily flights.

PSA operates an all-Bombardier fleet of CRJ700s and CRJ900s, with 126 aircraft currently in service and 15 in storage, according to Cirium fleets data. It is one of three of American’s subsidiary carriers – along with Envoy Air and Piedmont Airlines – that operates regional jets under the American Eagle brand.

In March, American placed a 90-strong order for Embraer 175s that it says will be delivered to its subsidiary carriers. Those deliveries are expected to start in 2025.