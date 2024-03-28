Fresh off expanding its network on the East Coast of the USA, start-up regional carrier BermudAir has signalled its intention to launch flights to two eastern Canadian cities this summer.

The Bermuda-based carrier said on 28 March that it would fly its Embraer 175s to Toronto and Halifax starting on 17 May and 25 May, respectively, “marking a significant milestone in the airline’s growth”.

”There has been strong demand for travel between Bermuda and Canada and we’re proud to continue delivering on our commitment to provide additional connectivity with these new routes,” says chief executive Adam Scott.

The round-trip Bermuda-Toronto route will operate three times weekly, while Bermudair will fly to Nova Scotia’s capital once weekly.

BermudAir identifies Toronto and Halifax as “underserved”.

”This strategic expansion addresses the increasing demand for direct flights between Bermuda and these prominent Canadian cities, underscoring BermudAir’s dedication to enhancing travel options for both leisure and business travellers,” it says.

BermudAir launched passenger service in September, beginning with flights to Westchester, New York, Boston and Fort Lauderdale. It recently expanded to Baltimore and Orlando.

The start-up operates two E175s configured with a mix of 14 seats in the business cabin and 52 seats in economy.