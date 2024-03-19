BermudAir has launched thrice-weekly round-trip flights to Baltimore, representing the first major expansion of the short-haul airline’s early network.

The new “business-class short-haul” carrier kicked off its service between Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall airport and Bermuda’s LF Wade International airport on 18 March. The occasion also marked BermudAir’s 1,000th flight since launching passenger service in September.

Baltimore is BermudAir’s fourth destination on the East Coast of the USA, along with Boston, Fort Lauderdale and Westchester County near New York City.

The carrier also plans to start Embraer E175s operations to Orlando on 26 March.

“This expansion demonstrates our dedication to meeting our passengers’ needs and strategically enhancing our service offerings, based on continual market feedback and evaluation,” says chief executive Adam Scott. “It’s a significant step.”

Scott says Baltimore and Orlando have ”had connectivity to the island in the past, and so this is picking up where others left off”.

“With our model and the right-size aircraft, it lends itself to greater frequency, and hopefully that can foster increased economic activity between both Bermuda and those destinations,” he says.

Based at LF Wade International, BermudAir inititally proposed a model based on all-premium seating. It intended to offer something “akin to private jet service”, Scott told FlightGlobal in August, prior to the carrier’s launch. The vision was for the E-Jets to accommodate 30 passengers private, pod-type business-class seats.

But the carrier pivoted after a month of operations, configuring its two E175s with dual-class cabins instead. Now, the jets seat 88 passengers with a mix of “aisle class” and economy seating.