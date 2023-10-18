US ultra-low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines plans to launch new routes from its base in Minneapolis to Montreal and Toronto in June 2024.

The proposed twice-weekly flights are pending final regulatory approval, Sun Country said on 17 October. The carrier did not specify whether the routes will be seasonal.

In addition to its planned Canadian expansion, Sun Country intends to add eight new seasonal domestic routes from Minneapolis to Albuquerque (New Mexico), Billings (Montana), Boise (Idaho), Grand Rapids (Michigan), Missoula (Montana), Oakland (California), Syracuse (New York) and Washington, DC.

Most of the routes will be operated twice weekly, except for flights to Dulles International airport outside of Washington, DC, which will be operated four times weekly.

“We have more than doubled our non-stop destinations for customers flying out of [Minneapolis-St Paul] in the last five years and we are thrilled to offer these unique new offerings spanning the continent from Quebec to New Mexico,” says Grant Whitney, chief revenue officer for Sun Country.

The planned network expansion would see Sun Country operating 120 routes to 104 airports in Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, Mexico and the USA.

Sun Country operates an all-Boeing fleet of 737NGs and currently has 55 aircraft in service, according to Cirium fleets data.