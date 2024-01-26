US regional carrier Silver Airways has entered a codeshare agreement with Brazil’s Azul, through which the carriers will sell each other’s flights as their own.

”Customers can purchase tickets for flights operated by Silver Airways in the United States directly through Azul’s sales channels”, the carriers said on 25 January.

Silver’s regional network will connect to Azul’s wider network of domestic Brazilian and international destinations through Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.

Sao Paulo-headquartered Azul flies to about 150 destinations and operates a fleet of more than 160 aircraft, including narrowbody and widebody Airbus jets, Embraer 195-E2s and ATR turboprops. It flies from Fort Lauderdale and from Orlando to Brazilian cities including Belem, Belo Horizonte, Campinas, Manaus and Recife.

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Silver flies a fleet of 14 ATR 72- and 42-600 turboprops to the Caribbean, Florida and elsewhere in the Southeast USA. It recently launched a route to Providenciales in the Turks and Caicos islands.