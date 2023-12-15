Canadian carrier WestJet Airlines intends to launch flights from its base in Calgary to Incheon International airport in Seoul with three-times weekly flights starting on 17 May.

Still subject to regulatory approvals, the long-haul flights will be operated with the carrier’s fleet of seven Boeing 787-9s, supporting ”continued establishment of the airline’s global hub in Calgary”, WestJet said on 14 December.

“It is with great pleasure that WestJet will serve as Alberta’s only direct link to South Korea, furthering our 787 global connectivity from our home city of Calgary,” says chief commercial officer John Weatherill.

The flights will be available for booking early next year, WestJet says.

Regular service to South Korea will complement WestJet’s daily flights from Calgary to Tokyo Narita International airport. The Calgary-Seoul connection comes as WestJet ”furthers its support of establishing business ties across the Pacific”.

The proposed flights also represent “a signficiant opportunity for WestJet Cargo”, which will make use of bellyholds of the 787s for its trans-Pacific operations.