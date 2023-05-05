Asia-Pacific low-cost carriers (LCCs) have continued to boost their route networks in recent days, including Zipair Tokyo’s launch of a Manila service and Greater Bay Airlines’ inauguration of a new Osaka route.

Zipair aims to commence a daily Tokyo Narita-Manila service from 1 July, operating it until 28 October.

“In recent years, the Republic of the Philippines is experiencing a strong economic growth and the carrier is expecting to see robust travel demand between the two countries,” says the carrier, which operates Boeing 787-8s.

Hong Kong start-up Greater Bay Airlines (GBA) recently inaugurated a new Hong Kong-Osaka Kansai service, which it will operate three-times-weekly. Cirium fleets data shows that GBA operates a trio of 737-800s and has orders for 15 737 Max 9s.

Two other Asia-Pacific low-cost carriers have also inaugurated new services. HK Express inaugurated a new daily service between Hong Kong and Hanoi on 28 April, adding to its Da Nang and Nha Trang services. HK Express operates 26 A320 family aircraft.

Singapore-based Jetstar Asia also inaugurated a Singapore-Haikou service, marking its return to China. Jetstar Asia will operate the service four-times-weekly.

“China is a critical market for Singaporeans, and we’re excited to connect both countries, enhance tourism and travel and reunite family and friends,” says Jetstar Asia chief executive Barathan Pasupathi.

“Haikou was the first Chinese city Jetstar Asia flew to in 2009 and today, Hainan Island is one of the few Chinese destinations where most visitors can stay for up to 30 days without a visa and so we’re seeing strong demand for this service.”

Vietnam’s Vietjet also announced that it will boost capacity to Melbourne and Sydney from Ho Chi Minh City. From 17 September, it will operate four-times-weekly to the two Australian cities, up from three times weekly. Vietjet uses A330-300s on its Australian routes.

Indian LCC IndiGo also announced four new flights between India and Southeast Asia. On 25 May, it will commence a daily service on the Delhi-Singapore route.

On 3 June, it will add new Bhubaneshwar-Bangkok and Bhubaneshwar-Singapore routes and add a second daily service on the Kolkata-Bangkok route.

Full-service carriers are also beefing up their networks. Air New Zealand has boosted services on the Auckland-Shanghai route to daily, while its Star Alliance partner Air China has resumed its Beijing-Auckland service for the first time in three years, operating the route four times weekly.

Kazakhstan carrier Air Astana will also resume summer services to leisure destinations in Greece, Turkey, Montenegro, and Georgia from 1 June. The carrier will operate A321LRs and A320s on the services.