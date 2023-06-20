Air India firmed its previously announced commitments covering over 500 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing during the Paris air show today.

The Indian carrier, which has embarked on a major expansion plan following its privatisation and acquisition by Tata Sons, in February signalled its intent to acquire up to 290 Boeing jets and 250 Airbus aircraft.

The Boeing portion of the order covers 220 firm aircraft, comprising 190 737 Max jets, 20 787s and 10 777Xs. It also covers options on 50 further Max aircraft and 20 Dreamliners.

Air India’s Airbus order covers 140 A320neos, 70 A321neos, as well as 34 A350-1000s and six A350-900s.

Air India chief executive Campbell Wilson says: ”Our ambitious fleet renewal and expansion programme will see Air India operate the most advanced and fuel-efficient aircraft across our route network within five years.”

Taken together with IndiGo’s order for A320neos announced yesterday, Indian carriers have accounted for over 1,000 aircraft orders and options over the first two days of the Paris air show.