Air Lease has signed for two more Boeing 787s at the Paris air show.

The lessor is a long-standing customer for the Dreamliner, having ordered its first 787-9 in 2010. Air Lease has a portfolio of both 787-9s and -10s.

Boeing notes the 787 has secured more than 250 orders and commitments in the past six months, including 50 at the air show following yesterday’s firming of commitments by Air Algerie and Air India.