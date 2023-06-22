Tracking the commercial aircraft firm order, commitment and option announcements made during the 2023 Paris air show

Aircraft lessor Avolon disclosed a preliminary deal for 20 Airbus A330-900s on the third day of the Paris air show, following its firm order yesterday for 40 Boeing 737 Max 8s.

It took overall order and option commitments announced at Le Bourget towards 1,300 units – the majority of which are for firm aircraft.

Boeing business this morning includes two more Dreamliners for Air Lease, Indian low-cost carrier Akasa Air taking four more Max 8s and Luxair becoming European launch customer for the Max 7 with a deal for four jets.

So far there have been 1,264 order and options commitents announced during the show, more than a 1,000 of which are from two airlines; Air India and IndiGo Airlines.

IndiGo opened the show with a deal for 500 Airbus A320neo family jets, all firm aircraft. The following day Air India firmed its February commitment for 470 aircraft – a mix of narrowbodies and widebodies from Airbus and Boeing — together with options on 70 more units.