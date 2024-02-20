Royal Brunei Airlines has ordered four more Boeing 787-9s as part of a widebody fleet renewal.

The airline, which already operates five 787-8s, announced the order at the Singapore air show today.

Royal Brunei Airlines chief executive Sabirin bin Haji Abdul Hamid says: “Royal Brunei Airlines has been operating the 787-8 for the last 10 years and this order will ensure we continue with a product that our customers have come to enjoy.”

The airline was the first Southwest Asian carrier to fly the 787 over a decade ago.