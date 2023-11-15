A breakdown of all the commercial airline orders and commitments announced at the Dubai air show

After home carriers Emirates and Flydubai led a bumper first day of business at the Dubai air show with deals for Boeing 777X and 787s, widebodies accounted for almost half the firm orders and commitments placed over the first three days of the event.

Following Ethiopian Airlines’ second widebody commitment of the show – it signed an MoU for a further 11 Airbus A350-900s – there have been 180 widebody commitments announced in Dubai. All but 15 of these are firm orders.

They accounts for almost half the 388 orders, options and purchase rights disclosed.

The majority, 159 units, of the widebody business was secured by Boeing.

In addition to the 90 777-8s and -9s ordered by Emirates – as well as five more 787s – and 30 Dreamliners by Flydubai, Boeing obtained widebody business from Ethiopian, Royal Jordanian and Royal Air Maroc.

Ethiopian committed to up to 26 787-9s, while Royal Jordanian and Royal Air Maroc committed to six and two more Dreamliners respectively.

Dubai air show 2023 order announcements by market segment Aircraft type Firm orders Options Total Source: FlightGlobal analysis: frim orders include MoUs; options include purchase rights Narrowbodies 102 86 188 Widebodies 165 15 180 Regional 10 10 20 Total 277 111 388

EgyptAir has provided Airbus with its other widebody deal, signing for 10 A350-900s.

Airbus business at Dubai also includes 30 firm orders and 20 more purchase rights from Latvian carrier Air Baltic for A220 narrowbodies.

It remains to be seen whether a potential Turkish Airlines deal for up to 355 Airbus aircraft – touted as potentially being confirmed during this show – emerges. The Turkish carrier on 13 November issued a stock market statement confirming talks was Airbus were ongoing. The deal is part of its wider long-term fleet requirements, which will also cover a mix of Boeing aircraft.

Boeing secured 138 Max commitments at the show, just over half of which are firm deals. That includes a follow-on order from SunExpress for 45 firm and 45 options for 737 Max 8s and Max 10s. Ethiopian – with its first Max order since a fatal crash with the type four years ago – and Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines were the other Boeing narrowbody customers.

On the regional side, ATR secured a follow-on order from lessor Abelo for 10 firm ATR 72-600s and 10 options.