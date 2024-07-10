A Boeing 737-800 operated by American Airlines aborted take-off from Tampa International airport on 10 July after blowing several tyres.

Video shared on social media shows the 737 – operating as American flight 590 from Tampa to Phoenix Sky Harbor International airport – gaining speed on the runway before material is ejected from several tyres on the right main landing gear, producing a long streak of smoke behind the aircraft before it slows and turns onto the taxiway.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports that the take-off was aborted “after the crew reported multiple blown tyres”.

All 176 passengers and six crew members “safely de-planed” on the taxiway and were taken to the terminal on a bus, American says. Passengers were then offered an alternative flight to Tampa.

”We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused,” the airline adds.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, which the FAA is investigating.

American’s blown tyre comes the day after a Boeing 757-200 operated by rival major US carrier United Airlines lost a wheel as it took off from Los Angeles International airport.

In March, a tyre fell off a Japan-bound United 777-200 as it departed from San Francisco International airport, crushing vehicles in an employee parking lot.

The recent string of tyre-related incidents appear to be unrelated, though United has been facing increased FAA scrutiny over a series of safety-related mishaps – none of which have caused injuries.