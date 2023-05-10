The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) is conducting inquiries into separate incidents at Sunshine Coast Airport and Sydney Airport that caused Boeing 737-800s to make missed approaches.

The 7 May incident at Sunshine Coast Airport – which ATSB classifies as “serious” – involved a Diamond Aircraft DA40 entering runway 31 without clearance, causing air traffic control (ATC) to instruct a Qantas Airways 737-800 (VH-VYD, MSN33992) that was on approach to make a go around.

Qantas 737-800

Source: Wikimedia Commons

A Qantas 737-800 on final approach to Perth in October 2021

The DA40 was operated by Flight Training Adelaide and was departing for Toowoomba, while the 737 was arriving from Melbourne.

The ATSB is also investigating a close proximity incident involving a pair of Qantas 737-800s on 29 April in the late afternoon at Sydney airport.

Aircraft VH-VZM (MSN34192) was using runway 16L to depart for Brisbane, while VH-VZW (MSN39359) was to use 16L on arrival after a service from Auckland, New Zealand.

After giving VZM clearance to take off, a close proximity event occurred with VZW, causing a missed approach.

The ATSB aims to produce a final report for both incidents.

