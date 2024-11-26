Australian investigators have launched a probe into the fatal crash of an Airbus Helicopters AS332 L1 Super Puma in New South Wales.

The accident occurred on 22 November when the helicopter (N368EV) collided with terrain while operating a ferry flight from Broken Hill to Albury, says the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

The crash, which occurred 24 miles (38km) northwest of the town of Hay, killed one crew member and seriously injured the other.

“The ATSB is deploying a team of transport safety investigators with expertise in helicopter maintenance and engineering, flying operations, and data recovery and analysis to the accident site,” says the agency.

“As part of the onsite phase of the investigation, they will examine and map the site and wreckage and recover recording devices and retrieve any components deemed necessary for further examination in the ATSB’s technical facilities in Canberra.”

Online images suggest that the operator is US-based outfit Precision. On its website, the company states that has experience in ship-based operations, external load transport, fire support, cinematography, and other specialist areas.

The FAA website lists the helicopter’s year of manufacture as 1988.