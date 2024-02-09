A Bombardier Challenger 604 business jet crashed on Interestate 75 near Naples, Florida on 9 February with five people aboard.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the crash but did not disclose the condition of the aircraft’s occupants.

Local media reports suggest the jet collided with an automobile on the highway, causing an explosion. The crash occurred near Naples Municipal airport, about 35nm (64km) south of Fort Myers.

The Challenger was operated by Hop-A-Jet Worldwide Jet Charter, based in Fort Lauderdale. Powered by twin GE Aerospace CF34-3B engines, the jet could seat a total of 15 passengers and was 19 years old, according to Cirium fleets data.

Video posted on social media shows the aircraft engulfed in flames beside the roadway with vehicles passing by slowly in heavy traffic.

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the incident.

Local law enforcement said the highway was closed in both directions as of 15:37 local time.