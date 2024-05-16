A Boeing 747-400 operated by Garuda Indonesia had to make an emergency landing after one of its engines burst into flames during take-off.

The aircraft (ER-BOS) was operating a 15 May pilgrimage flight from Sultan Hasanuddin Airport on Makassar to Medina, according to carrier president Irfan Setiaputra.

Footage posted by Indonesian news outlets shows the No. 4 engine bursting into flames just as the jet clears the runway. Within moments, however, the flames vanish, and the aircraft takes off.

Images on social media show that the aircraft’s pylon is scorched. Part of the rear cowling also appears to be missing.

Cirium fleets data indicates that ER-BOS is powered by four Pratt & Whitney PW4000s. The aircraft is managed by Aquiline International based in the United Arab Emirates, and its build year is 2001.

Garuda adds that passengers were subsequently flown on another 747-400, ER-TRV.

There are seven PW4000-powered 747-400 in passenger service globally, of which two serve with Garuda.