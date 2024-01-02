A Japan Airlines A350-900 has suffered a major accident landing at Tokyo Haneda airport, bursting into flames during landing.

Images on social media show the aircraft covered in flames as it landed. Subsequent images show the fuselage on fire, with the foremost and rearmost left-side slides deployed.

The angle of the aircraft also suggests that the front landing gear may not have been fully deployed.

Flight tracking websites suggest the aircraft involved bears the registration JA13XJ and the accident occured after the jet operated flight JL516 from Sapporo.

Media reports and social media footage indicate that fire services reacted quickly to extinguish the flames, but the status of the passengers and crew is not clear.

FlightGlobal has reached out to JAL for more information.

JA13XJ (MSN53) is powered by two Rolls-Royce XWB-75s and was delivered in November 2021. It is equipped with 369 seats, of which 12 are in first class, 94 in business, and 263 in economy.