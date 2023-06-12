The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) is investigating a Qantas De Havilland Canada Dash 8 Q300 taking off just as a Piper PA-28 Cherokee started its take off roll on a cross runway.

The incident, which ATSB classifies as serious, occurred at Mildura Aerodrome in Victory state.

As the Cherokee (VH-ENL, MSN 28-8116063) started its take off role from Runway 09, its pilot observed the Q300 (VH-TQH, MSN597) airborne and climbing after taking off from Runway 36. Since the Q300 had crossed the runway, the Cherokee pilot continued taking off.

“The evidence collection phase of the investigation will involve interviewing the flight crews from each aircraft, as well as any witnesses, retrieving and reviewing recorded data, and the collection of other relevant evidence,” says ATSB.

Cirium fleets data indicates that VH-TQH is operated by Eastern Australia Airways, a unit of Qantas Airways. It was delivered in August 2003.