One person has been killed and several others injured after severe turbulence hit a Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300ER en route to London.

SIA says the widebody ”encountered severe turbulence” adding: ”We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER.” It was carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members.

Operating as flight SQ321 from Singapore to London Heathrow on 20 May, the aircraft (9V-SWM) was forced to divert to Bangkok, landing in the Thai capital at 15:45 local time on 21 May.

The Star Alliance carrier does not indicate at which stage of flight the turbulence took place, or how long it lasted.

“Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed,” SIA adds.

Images shared on social media show the aircraft parked at a remote stand in Bangkok, while another image – purportedly of the galley – show meal trays and food items strewn all over.

According to Cirium fleets data, the aircraft (MSN34578) was delivered to SIA in 2008, and is powered by two GE Aerospace GE90-115BL engines. During the pandemic, it was one of two aircraft SIA converted to temporary freighters, before being sent into long-term storage in 2021.

The 777 had only returned to service in April this year, and is the last of SIA’s stored -300ERs to resume operations.