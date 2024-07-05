The Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300ER involved a fatal turbulence event in May remains grounded, having not flown any flights since returning to Singapore in late-May.

Flight tracking data shows the aircraft’s last flight was more than a month ago, on 26 May, when it flew from Bangkok – where it had made an emergency landing – to Singapore.

The 777 (9V-SWM, MSN34578) was operating flight SQ321 from London to Singapore on 21 May when it was struck by severe turbulence over the Irrawaddy river basin.

The incident left one passenger dead and several more passengers and crew members injured. Parts of the aircraft cabin were damaged during the incident, which reportedly saw passengers thrown upwards from their seats.

The 777, which was carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members, diverted to Bangkok after the crew declared a medical emergency, landing at 15:45 local time on 21 May.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, though in a preliminary report found that an “uncommanded” increase in altitude and airspeed – likely caused by an updraft – led to the in-flight upset. Investigators also found that the upset involved a “rapid” change in gravitational forces – of about 3g – lasting close to 5s.

FlightGlobal has reached out to SIA for comment on when the 777 will return to service, but the carrier declined to comment.

Cirium fleets data indicates that 9V-SWM was delivered in February 2008.