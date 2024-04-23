A collision between two Royal Malaysian Navy helicopters has resulted in the death of 10 crew.

The incident involved an Airbus Helicopters H125 Fennec and a Leonardo Helicopters AW139, which collided while practicing during a show rehearsal at the force’s Lumut base on the country’s west coast, according to the navy.

Collision Malaysia

Source: Malaysian social media

The two helicopters collided while practicing a flying display routine

Seven were killed aboard the AW139 and three aboard the H125.

Footage of the disaster shows several helicopters climbing in different directions, apparently after making a pass at low level.

The AW139 appears to climb into the H125, clipping the smaller helicopter with its rotors. Within seconds both helicopters crash to the ground.

A large splash can be seen where the H125 came down. Reports suggest that it crashed into the base’s swimming pool, and footage of the accident from one angle shows a pool beneath the collision.

The Malaysian military will conduct a probe into the accident.

