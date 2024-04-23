A collision between two Royal Malaysian Navy helicopters has resulted in the death of 10 crew.

The incident involved an Airbus Helicopters H125 Fennec and a Leonardo Helicopters AW139, which collided while practicing during a show rehearsal at the force’s Lumut base on the country’s west coast, according to the navy.

Seven were killed aboard the AW139 and three aboard the H125.

Footage of the disaster shows several helicopters climbing in different directions, apparently after making a pass at low level.

The AW139 appears to climb into the H125, clipping the smaller helicopter with its rotors. Within seconds both helicopters crash to the ground.

A large splash can be seen where the H125 came down. Reports suggest that it crashed into the base’s swimming pool, and footage of the accident from one angle shows a pool beneath the collision.

The Malaysian military will conduct a probe into the accident.