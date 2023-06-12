Two Airbus A330s – operated by Thai Airways International and Taiwan’s EVA Air – were involved in a collision incident at Tokyo’s Haneda airport.

The incident, which took place close to 11:00 local time on 10 June, left the Thai widebody with parts of its right winglet broken off, according to media reports. No injuries were reported from the incident.

In a statement to FlightGlobal confirming the incident, Thai says the aircraft (HS-TEO) was operating flight TG683 from Tokyo Haneda to Bangkok when the incident occurred.

The Thai A330, carrying 250 passengers and 14 crew members, was taxiing to the runway for departure when its right-hand winglet collided into the rear of the Taiwanese A330, which was stationary on the adjacent taxiway.

Japanese news agency NHK reports that the EVA jet (B-16340), which was operating as flight BR189 and carrying 207 passengers and crew, suffered damage to its horizontal stabiliser.

It also tweeted footage of airport workers clearing what looks like parts of the Thai A330 winglet. The aircraft was later towed to be parked beside the EVA A330.

EVA did not immediately respond to FlightGlobal’s request for comment.

The incident also led to the closure of one of Haneda’s four runways. Thai confirms that the Japanese Civil Aviation Bureau is investigating the incident.

According to Cirium fleets data, the Thai A330 (MSN1003) was delivered to the Bangkok-based carrier in 2009 and is owned and managed by the airline. The aircraft is powered by two Rolls-Royce Trent 772 turbofans.

The EVA aircraft (MSN1806) was delivered to the carrier in 2017. It is owned and managed by lessor BOC Aviation and is powered by GE Aviation CF6 engines.