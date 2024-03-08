A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 ran off the taxiway on 8 March after landing at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental airport, coming to rest with its left wing tilting into the grass.

Operating as United flight 2477 from Memphis to Houston, the 737 carrying 160 passengers and six crew members landed at 08:00 local time.

”After landing, UA2477 exited the taxiway into a grassy area,” United says. “Customers deplaned using stairs. Our teams will move the aircraft from the taxiway as soon as we are able to do so.”

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, as is the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). No injuries have been reported.

United did not respond to questions about whether the left landing gear collapsed before or after the runway excursion.

”We are thankful for the actions of our crew to deplane all passengers safely,” the airline adds. ”We will work with the NTSB, FAA and Boeing to understand what happened.”

Passengers were taken by bus to the terminal to be ”assisted by our team with their onward connections and other needs”, United says. ”We are removing luggage from the aircraft and will work to reunite customers with their belongings as quickly as possible.”

The flight path shows heavy precipitation in the area, with thunderstorms predicted through the early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The 737 was built at Boeing’s facility in Renton in 2019, and delivered in June 2023, Cirium fleets data show.

”We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide any support needed to United Airlines and the investigators,” Boeing says.