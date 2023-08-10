The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has attributed a near-accident off the coast of a Hawaiian island late last year to miscommunication between the crew members in the cockpit.

The 18 December incident involved a San Francisco-bound United Airlines Boeing 777-200ER that descended rapidly to about 800ft above the Pacific Ocean just after take-off before recovering. It was first reported by The Air Current on 12 February.

The safety agency says in its final report, released on 10 August, that the probable cause of the incident, in which no one was injured, was, “The flight crew’s failure to manage the airplane’s vertical flightpath, airspeed and pitch attitude following a miscommunication about the captain’s desired flap setting during the initial climb.”

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, United flight 1722 departed Kahului Municipal airport, on the island of Maui, normally until 71sec after take-off, when the aircraft entered a steep dive. It was tracked as descending from 2,200ft above the Pacific Ocean to under 800ft, before recovering and continuing to San Francisco.

The aircraft was a 777-200ER registered as N212UA.

By the time the NTSB had initiated an investigation earlier this year, ”both the cockpit voice and flight data recorder durations had been exceeded” and the investigation ”utilised flight crew statements and other records as information sources”.

NTSB says in its report that the departure took place in instrument meteorological conditions, which included heavy rain. After the ground controller advised the flight deck crew that low-level wind shear advisories were in effect, the captain modified the aircraft’s take-off configuration from the one he had originally selected.

”He hand-flew the take-off, with the auto throttles engaged. During the take-off, the rotation and initial climb were normal; however, as the airplane continued to climb, the flight crew noted airspeed fluctuations as the airplane encountered turbulence. When the airplane reached the acceleration altitude, the captain reduced the pitch attitude slightly and called for the flap setting to be reduced to 5 [degrees]. According to the first officer, he thought that he heard the captain announce 15 [degrees], which the first officer selected before contacting the departure controller and discussing the weather conditions.”

The captain reported that this misunderstanding caused the aircraft to react not as expected.

After correcting the error, with the aircraft losing altitude and gaining speed, the crew conducted ”the full CFIT [controlled flight into terrain] recovery” to bring the aircraft into a normal flight path.

The rest of the flight proceeded without incident.

”As a result of the event, United Airlines modified one of their operations training modules to address this occurrence and issued an awareness campaign about flight path management at their training centre,” NTSB says.

In February, FAA had said that the crew did report the incident “as part of a voluntary safety reporting programme”. The agency added that it reviewed the incident and “took appropriate action”, without providing details.

At the time, United said the flight’s crew members, who have about 25,000h of flying experience among them, “fully cooperated” with the FAA’s investigation, adding that the event prompted “the pilots receiving additional training”.