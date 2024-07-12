UK investigators have disclosed that a vintage glider was damaged in collision with a small drone being flown by a young operator.

The Slingsby T21B – built in 1947 – has a high-wing configuration and an open cockpit, with two seats arranged side-by-side.

It had been carrying a pilot and a passenger during a flight over the popular gliding area of Dunstable Downs, some 10km west of London Luton airport, on 7 October last year.

The UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch states that the drone, weighing just under 250g, was “intentionally flown” on the approach path of the glider.

At about 100ft, it says, the glider’s occupants saw the drone which, a few seconds later, passed “close to the head” of the passenger and struck the leading edge of the left wing.

The glider landed safely, and the damage was assessed as “cosmetic”, the inquiry adds.

Video footage captured by the drone show the glider was in view of the camera, and that the drone was being flown from a public car park.

According to the inquiry the drone model – a DJI Mini 2 – required operator identification, which needed to be labelled on the drone. None was reported to the investigators, and the inquiry says the individual flying – who was accompanied by two adults – was too young to obtain operator identification.

Drone pilots must be at least 18 years of age to obtain operator identification, according to the Civil Aviation Authority, although younger individuals can still fly under supervision, providing they register.