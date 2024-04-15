Kazakhstan carrier Air Astana has agreed a partnership deal with Italian leisure carrier Neos, including a codeshare and service co-operation on Boeing 787 flights next year.

The carriers have signed a memorandum of understanding under which Air Astana will codeshare on the Italian carrier’s flights linking Milan Malpensa with Almaty. The partners are also considering the creation of a joint venture covering routes between Italy and Kazakhstan.

Air Astana will also tap Neos’ experience operating Dreamliners as it prepares to introduce three 787-9s next year. The partners plan to, where permitted, share technical and operational insights gained from their respective flights with the type.

Neos took delivery of its first 787 at the end of 2017.

Air Astana chief executive Peter Foster says: ”We are delighted to enter a strategic partnership with Neos and look forward to exploring initiatives together so we can better serve our mutual customers.

”This agreement will provide Air Astana passengers with more flexibility, convenience and choice of flights between Kazakhstan and Italy.”