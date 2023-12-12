Transat AT, parent of Canadian leisure carrier Air Transat, has appointed Jean-Francois Pruneau as chief financial officer, effective 9 January.

He replaces former CFO Patrick Bui, who left the airline in November to take the same role for Canadian discount store chain Dollarama.

Pruneau worked for several major Canadian companies, including Canadian National Railway, BCE Media, Quebecor, and most recently as CFO of advanced cancer treatment developer Starpax Biopharma, Transat said on 12 December.

“His business acumen, highly respected track record and vast experience orchestrating successful financing strategies and leading the financial management of flagship companies will make him a valuable asset as we progress through our strategic plan,” says chief executive Annick Guerard.

Montreal-based Transat recently disclosed that Air Transat is entering a joint venture with Toronto’s Porter Airlines, a business collaboration that will see the carriers coordinate flight schedules and routes, with Porter’s transcontinental network feeding Air Transat’s international flights.

”I am thrilled to join Transat at a turning point of its growth trajectory and eager to contribute my knowledge and executive experience to help the company forge a promising future and reach its full potential,” Pruneau says.

The company, which operates 21 Airbus A321s, 12 A330s and three Boeing 737 Max, recently returned to profitability after several years of steep financial losses.

Air Transat will report its fiscal fourth quarter results during an earnings call on 14 December.