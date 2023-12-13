Oneworld carrier Alaska Airlines has launched an interline agreement with Canada’s Porter Airlines, which is expanding its reach across North America.

The airlines confirmed the deal on 13 December.

Porter plans to launch flights from Toronto to Los Angeles and San Francisco starting in January. “Those flights, along with flights connecting on Alaska across our West Coast network” are now available for booking through Alaska’s website, says the Seattle-headquartered carrier.

Similarly, passengers can now purchase combined Porter-Alaska itineraries through Porter’s website.

With the deal, Porter becomes Alaska’s first Canadian airline partner and 30th worldwide.

”Porter Airlines opens new opportunities for our guests to travel to Canada in style,” says Brett Catlin, Alaska’s vice-president of loyalty, alliances and sales. “We’re thrilled to partner with a vibrant and growing airline that offers a refined experience.”

As with all of Porter’s transcontinental routes, its planned flights between Ontario and California will be operated with its growing fleet of Embraer 195-E2s, which are configured with 132 seats.

Porter describes the deal as a “broad partnership” that connects its own regional network across Eastern Canada to Alaska’s “well-established US West Coast links”.

Kevin Jackson, Porter’s chief commercial officer, says, “Alaska and Porter emphasise service excellence on each and every flight, so this partnership is a natural fit for our passengers.”

The pair of airlines intend to expand on their new relationship in 2024, with plans to share mileage programmes, allowing passengers to earn miles when booking with either one.

Porter’s first flight to Los Angeles is scheduled for 15 January, with round-trip service from Toronto to San Francisco to follow on 26 January.

Notably, Porter also recently joined forces with Canadian leisure carrier Air Transat through a joint venture that will see the airlines share flight schedules and routes in an effort to compete with Air Canada and WestJet.

Alaska, meanwhile, is making a $1 billion bid to acquire Hawaiian Airlines, which would significantly expand its fleet and network across the Pacific. It would also assume $900 million of Hawaiian’s debt.