The executive director of the Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association (ALTA), Luis Felipe de Oliveira, is to become the new director general of global trade body Airports Council International (ACI) World.

He will succeed Angela Gittens, who had previously announced her intention to retire at the end of June 2020.

“Felipe is an aviation leader with decades of experience in business development and strategic planning, and has led international teams in the private and non-profit sectors,” says Martin Eurnekian, chair of ACI World’s governing board.

“Throughout his career in the aviation industry, he has established a strong record of building relationships at a global level and in the Americas, Middle East and Africa regions to advocate on behalf of the organisations he has represented.”

De Oliveira became executive director of ALTA in October 2017. Before joining ALTA, he held senior roles with IATA, World Fuel Services and Shell.

At the ALTA Airline Leaders Forum in October 2019, held in Brasilia, de Oliveira oversaw an agenda that focused on the Latin America region’s competitiveness, including challenges around airport charges and the building of new infrastructure.

During his time at the association, ALTA welcomed more than 30 new members, covering business types across the aviation industry.

“It has been an honour for me to be part of ALTA and its effort to develop aviation as the great engine of economic and social growth in the region,” de Oliveira said when ALTA announced his resignation in January. “In the coming months I will be supporting the new executive director of ALTA in the transition process. I am sure that there will be many more successes for this great association.”

De Oliveira will take up his new position at ACI World in June.

ALTA has engaged an “external company” to help with its search for a replacement.

Gittens took up her role at ACI World in April 2008.

“Angela has taken the organisation from strength to strength, both building on ACI’s advocacy on behalf of its member airports as well as building capacity among the world’s community of airports, ensuring that airports reach the highest level of performance in management and operations,” Eurnekian states.

As of January 2020, ACI serves 668 members who operate 1,979 airports in 176 countries.