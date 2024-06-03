Eddy Doyle, the founding chief executive of Canadian leisure and charter carrier Canada Jetlines, is retiring from the company on 30 June.

The company on 31 May indicated that its board of directors has launched a search for the company’s next CEO, with current board chair Brigitte Goersch stepping into the role on an interim basis.

Doyle has led the company since 2021, before it launched passenger service the following year.

“After leading the Company through licensing, start-up and growth of its aircraft fleet, Eddy has notified the board of his intention to retire,” says Goersch, adding that she will work to “assure a smooth transition and continue to grow revenue as we recruit Eddy’s successor”.

Doyle says that he has been “contemplating retirement for some time”.

Based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Jetlines operates scheduled passenger flights to popular vacation destinations in Jamaica, Mexico and the USA. It also flies Airbus narrowbodies under aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) contracts with other carriers.

“Now that the company is set up with great ACMI contracts that will have Jetlines flying five aircraft for the coming months, I thought the timing was right,” he says.

This summer, the carrier will fly two Airbus A320s between Morocco and Europe through three-month wet lease agreements with Air Arabia Maroc.

Canada Jetlines intends to expand its fleet of leased aircraft to as many as 15 jets by the end of next year. It is also exploring the possibility of listing on the US stock exchange.