Vasu Raja will soon depart as chief commercial officer of American Airlines after more than 20 years with the Dallas-Fort Worth-based company.

American disclosed Raja’s looming exit on 28 May, adding that he would step down in June – though the major US airline has already shifted his responsibilities elsewhere.

Stephen Johnson, American’s chief strategy officer, will lead commercial operations “in addition to his current responsibilities and effective immediately”.

Raja has held a variety of roles for American since joining the company in 2004, including working as its chief revenue officer and senior vice-president of network strategy. He assumed the title of chief commercial officer in April 2022.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, American also reveals that it has slightly lowered its second quarter forecast for adjusted operating margin, to 8.5-10.5% from 9.5-11.5%.

American has also lowered its expected fuel costs on the quarter, to $2.70-$2.80 per gallon from $2.75-$2.95.