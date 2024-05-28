Vasu Raja will soon depart as chief commercial officer of American Airlines after more than 20 years with the Dallas-Fort Worth-based company. 

American disclosed Raja’s looming exit on 28 May, adding that he would step down in June – though the major US airline has already shifted his responsibilities elsewhere. 

Source: American Airlines

Stephen Johnson, American’s chief strategy officer, will lead commercial operations “in addition to his current responsibilities and effective immediately”. 

Raja has held a variety of roles for American since joining the company in 2004, including working as its chief revenue officer and senior vice-president of network strategy. He assumed the title of chief commercial officer in April 2022. 

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, American also reveals that it has slightly lowered its second quarter forecast for adjusted operating margin, to 8.5-10.5% from 9.5-11.5%. 

American has also lowered its expected fuel costs on the quarter, to $2.70-$2.80 per gallon from $2.75-$2.95. 

