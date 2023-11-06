Oneworld carrier Alaska Airlines and German leisure specialist Condor have expanded their codeshare agreement, allowing Condor to market and sell more than 70 routes throughout the USA.

Earlier this year, Alaska placed its designator code on Condor flights between Frankfurt and 12 US cities – Anchorage, Boston, Baltimore, Fairbanks, New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Portland, Phoenix, Seattle and San Francisco.

Alaska said on 6 November that the agreement is now bilateral, letting Condor sell Alaska’s flights as its own.

“Condor provides a key link with its nonstops from Alaska’s gateway cities to Europe and beyond,” says Nathaniel Pieper, Alaska’s senior vice-president of fleet, finance and alliances. “We look forward to expanding our codeshare with Condor to destinations beyond Frankfurt in the near future.”

The vacation specialist flies between Germany and the USA with a fleet of nine Airbus A330-900neos, which are configured with 310 seats in three classes, including 30 lie-flat seats in the business cabin and 64 premium-economy seats. It has nine more of the widebody jets on order.

Condor took delivery of its first A330-900neo in December 2022, marking the beginning of its plan to replace older A330-200s and Boeing 767s.

With the new long-haul aircraft, Condor is seeking to expand its international services with plans to launch nonstop flights from Frankfurt to Miami and San Antonio in May 2024.