US charter and cargo carrier GlobalX Airlines plans to expand its reach in Latin America with a new freighter operation called GlobalX Colombia.

The new Bogota-based operation is set to launch commercial flights in April.

”Colombia has an excellent aviation infrastructure – airports, pilots, experienced aviation staff – and is a growing cargo market,” chief executive Ed Wegel told FlightGlobal earlier this month. “GlobalX Colombia can easily fly throughout South America.”

Pending final approval of its air operator’s certificate, GlobalX’s new arm will fly between Latin America and the USA using one Airbus A321 converted to carry cargo.

The new carrier will also “interchange” aircraft with GlobalX’s broader cargo-flying operation, which has grown its fleet to five A321s. GlobalX also flies passengers with 11 A320s.

”Colombia is a 100% owned subsidiary of GlobalX,” Wegel says. ”It has its own management team but there will be shared services between the US and Colombia airlines.”

Based in South Florida, GlobalX had been working on a parallel track to certificate and launch a similar operation in Ecuador, but Wegel says those plans have been paused indefinitely.

It is the latest horizon-expanding move for the GlobalX, which in late November launched another subsidiary, UrbanX, to serve as the customer-facing brand for a planned fleet of air taxis being developed by fellow Florida start-up Eve Air Mobility.