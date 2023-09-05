UK leisure carrier Jet2 has named director Robin Terrell as non-executive chairman, as long-standing leader Phillip Meeson steps down after four decades with the airline.

Executive chairman Meeson, who acquired the company back in its previous guise of Channel Express 40 years ago, in July announced his intention to step down from the role. He has handed over his remaining executive responsibilities.

Jet2, citing a range of factors including the importance of ensuring a “seamless leadership transition”, describes Terrell as the “natural candidate” and has named him as non-executive chairman. Terrel has served as an independent non-executive director since April 2020 and last November was appointed as Jet2’s senior independent non-executive director.

Terrell has previously held roles at Amazon UK, John Lewis Direct and Tesco UK. Meeson says: ”[His] background across consumer and online industries has already proven to be of significant benefit to the company and I am absolutely certain he will be a fantastic chair.”

Jet2 has recovered strongly since the pandemic amid a sharp rebound in leisure travel demand, its revenues for the year ending March 2023 climbing to £5 billion ($6.3 billion) – well above pre-crisis levels.

Terrell says: ”Over my three years with the Company, I have seen first-hand the unmatched customer focus, attention to detail and level of engagement from colleagues around the business and it has been a pleasure to be a member of the board.”

Jet2 is led by chief executive Steve Heapy, who took on that role in 2013. Meeson will take up a position of founder and advisor, a role in which the company can draw up on his experience “as appropriate”.

Meeson says: ”Although I am stepping back from the board, I’m proud to remain a significant shareholder and will remain a strong supporter of the business.”