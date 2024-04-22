US carrier JetBlue Airways continues building a new management team under the helm of recently installed chief executive Joanna Geraghty.

The New York-based carrier said on 18 April that it has appointed former Frontier Airlines and Air Canada executive Daniel Schurz as its new head of revenue, network and enterprise planning. He will lead “critical elements of the company’s push for profitability and plans to strengthen its network positioning” and report to president Marty St. George.

Additionally, JetBlue has chosen longtime executive Dave Clark as its new head of finance and strategy, reporting to chief financial officer Ursula Hurley.

”JetBlue’s leadership team is laser-focused on our objectives of returning to profitability and driving improved reliability while bolstering the unique culture that sets us apart in the industry,” Geraghty says. “We’re happy to welcome Daniel Shurz to JetBlue and also to continue to strengthen our leadership team.”

The airline has been remaking its C-suite following a period of turbulence marked by operational and financial struggles, the collapse of its deal to acquire Spirit Airlines and the departure of former CEO Robin Hayes.

In February, the carrier said it was bringing back a familiar face by appointing St George as president, closing coinciding with Geragthy stepping into the company’s top role. St George filled several senior leadership positions at JetBlue from 2006 to 2019, including chief commercial officer.

“With more than 30 years of experience in aviation and a passion for our industry like few others, Marty’s the right leader to bring on board as we embark on our focused plan to get back to profitability,” Geraghty said at the time.

JetBlue will discuss its first-quarter financial results during a conference call with investors on 23 April.