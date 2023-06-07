Longtime airline executive Andrew Lotter has been appointed vice-president of flight operations for US regional carrier Mesa Airlines. 

Phoenix-based Mesa Air Group said on 6 June that Lotter will succeed John Hornibrook, who is retiring from the company. “I am honoured to be a part of Mesa Airlines and look forward to leading the flight operations team,” Lotter says. 

Mesa building

Source: Mesa Airlines

He has 25 years of experience in aviation, holding multiple type ratings and logging more than 10,000h as a pilot. Past positions include chief operating officer for ultra-low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines, president of cargo carrier Ameriflight and most recently vice-president of operations for Omni Air International. 

“We are excited to welcome Andrew to Mesa,” says Michael Lotz, president of Mesa Air Group. “His in-depth knowledge of flight operations, combined with his proven ability to develop and execute effective strategies, makes him an ideal fit for his new role at Mesa. He is a proven leader with a wealth of operational expertise and a passion for excellence.”

Mesa stopped operating for American Airlines on 3 April and has been transitioning its Bombardier CRJ-900s to United Airlines, with which it has a new five-year capacity agreement. 

Amid the transition, Mesa reported a loss of $35.1 million during its fiscal second quarter of 2023, and revenue was down slightly to $121.8 million from $123.2 million during the same quarter last year. 

The regional carrier has 56 Embraer 175s, 24 CRJ-900s and four Boeing 737s in service, according to Cirium fleets data. 

